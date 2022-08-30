GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) Shares Sold by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,328 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,711 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of GATX worth $2,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GATX. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GATX during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of GATX during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GATX in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GATX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of GATX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.10% of the company’s stock.

GATX stock opened at $99.28 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $97.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 0.99. GATX Co. has a 52-week low of $84.50 and a 52-week high of $127.58.

GATX ( NYSE:GATX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The transportation company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $312.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.70 million. GATX had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 14.20%. GATX’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that GATX Co. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. GATX’s payout ratio is presently 41.85%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GATX shares. StockNews.com cut GATX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on GATX from $122.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd.

GATX Corporation operates as railcar leasing company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. It leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

