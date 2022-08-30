GCN Coin (GCN) Trading Up 23.2% Over Last 7 Days

GCN Coin (GCN) traded 21.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 30th. GCN Coin has a total market capitalization of $36,986.20 and $9.00 worth of GCN Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, GCN Coin has traded 23.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One GCN Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000313 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00026469 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55.04 or 0.00270525 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001030 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000950 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000685 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000015 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002445 BTC.

GCN Coin Profile

GCN Coin (GCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. GCN Coin’s total supply is 172,076,810,000 coins. The Reddit community for GCN Coin is https://reddit.com/r/GCNCoin. GCN Coin’s official Twitter account is @GCNcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for GCN Coin is gcn-coin.proboards.com. GCN Coin’s official website is gcn.zone.

GCN Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “gCn Coin is a Scrypt PoW cryptocurrency with a 200 billion supply. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GCN Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GCN Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GCN Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

