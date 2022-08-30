GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (TSE:GDI) Senior Officer Sells C$523,903.70 in Stock

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (TSE:GDI – Get Rating) Senior Officer Ahmed S. Boomrod sold 11,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$46.22, for a total value of C$523,903.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 379,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$17,524,682.76.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of TSE:GDI opened at C$45.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.83. GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. has a 1-year low of C$41.00 and a 1-year high of C$59.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.03, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$47.28 and a 200 day moving average price of C$48.78.

Get GDI Integrated Facility Services alerts:

GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.47 by C($0.07). The company had revenue of C$526.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$497.78 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. will post 1.9199999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About GDI Integrated Facility Services

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$70.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$52.00 to C$52.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$70.50 to C$64.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cormark cut their target price on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$64.00 to C$62.00 and set a “not updated” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$65.00 to C$61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, GDI Integrated Facility Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$61.75.

(Get Rating)

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc operates in the outsourced facility services industry. The company operates through Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, and Technical services segments. It offers janitorial services, such as cleaning floors, dusting desks and tables, vacuuming carpets, sanitizing kitchens and washrooms, watering plants, cleaning exterior and interior parking facilities, and removal of garbage, as well as other services, including stripping and waxing floors, carpet cleaning, heavy dust cleaning, and window cleaning.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GDI Integrated Facility Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDI Integrated Facility Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.