GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (TSE:GDI) Senior Officer Sells C$523,903.70 in Stock

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (TSE:GDI – Get Rating) Senior Officer Ahmed S. Boomrod sold 11,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$46.22, for a total value of C$523,903.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 379,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$17,524,682.76.
GDI Integrated Facility Services Trading Down 1.6 %
Shares of TSE:GDI opened at C$45.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.83. GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. has a 1-year low of C$41.00 and a 1-year high of C$59.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.03, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$47.28 and a 200 day moving average price of C$48.78.
GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.47 by C($0.07). The company had revenue of C$526.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$497.78 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. will post 1.9199999 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About GDI Integrated Facility Services
GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc operates in the outsourced facility services industry. The company operates through Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, and Technical services segments. It offers janitorial services, such as cleaning floors, dusting desks and tables, vacuuming carpets, sanitizing kitchens and washrooms, watering plants, cleaning exterior and interior parking facilities, and removal of garbage, as well as other services, including stripping and waxing floors, carpet cleaning, heavy dust cleaning, and window cleaning.
