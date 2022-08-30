Geeq (GEEQ) Trading Down 3.1% Over Last Week

Geeq (GEEQ) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 30th. One Geeq coin can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000773 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Geeq has traded 3.1% lower against the dollar. Geeq has a total market capitalization of $4.11 million and approximately $592,716.00 worth of Geeq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004999 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,012.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005106 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00004122 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004997 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002555 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.00 or 0.00134895 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00033471 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.37 or 0.00081784 BTC.

Geeq Coin Profile

Geeq is a coin. Geeq’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,563,891 coins. The official message board for Geeq is geeq.io/category/news. Geeq’s official website is geeq.io. Geeq’s official Twitter account is @GeeqOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Geeq Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Geeq is based on a new blockchain consensus protocol called Proof of Honesty(PoH). PoH empowers users who hold tokens on the platform to determine for themselves whether the network of validating nodes is behaving honestly. This allows Geeq to provide 99% Byzantine Fault Tolerance (BFT) while delivering rapid transaction finality at extremely low transactions cost. An additional protocol based on economic mechanism design gives Geeq Strategically Provable Security (SPS). “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Geeq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Geeq should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Geeq using one of the exchanges listed above.

