General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Bought by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 721,766 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 116,864 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $48,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 33,819,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,278,685,000 after buying an additional 5,742,286 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in General Mills during the 4th quarter worth $278,095,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in General Mills by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,390,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,058,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585,589 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in General Mills by 6,676.5% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 609,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,001,000 after purchasing an additional 600,552 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in General Mills by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,623,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,658,000 after purchasing an additional 319,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at General Mills

In other news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 29,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $2,211,675.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 89,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,749,175. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 29,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $2,211,675.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 89,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,749,175. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 15,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.25, for a total value of $1,180,296.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,865,896.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,422 shares of company stock valued at $4,397,556 over the last 90 days. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

General Mills Trading Up 1.2 %

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GIS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of General Mills from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a $74.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of General Mills from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.73.

NYSE:GIS opened at $77.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $46.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.71. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.67 and a fifty-two week high of $78.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.11. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.74% and a net margin of 14.25%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. General Mills’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. General Mills’s payout ratio is 48.87%.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

