Genshiro Tops 1-Day Volume of $34,498.00 (GENS)

Genshiro (GENS) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 30th. One Genshiro coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0025 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges. Genshiro has a market cap of $2.10 million and approximately $34,498.00 worth of Genshiro was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Genshiro has traded down 12.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 25.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $575.89 or 0.02845071 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004906 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001632 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002249 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $165.53 or 0.00812110 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Genshiro Coin Profile

Genshiro’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 823,467,505 coins. Genshiro’s official Twitter account is @GenshiroDeFi.

Genshiro Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genshiro directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Genshiro should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Genshiro using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

