Genshiro Tops 1-Day Volume of $34,498.00 (GENS)

Genshiro (GENS) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 30th. One Genshiro coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0025 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges. Genshiro has a market cap of $2.10 million and approximately $34,498.00 worth of Genshiro was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Genshiro has traded down 12.2% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 25.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $575.89 or 0.02845071 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004906 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001632 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002249 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $165.53 or 0.00812110 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Genshiro Coin Profile
Genshiro’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 823,467,505 coins. Genshiro’s official Twitter account is @GenshiroDeFi.
Genshiro Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Genshiro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Genshiro and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.