Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.90

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 15th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.895 per share by the specialty retailer on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st.

Genuine Parts has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 67 consecutive years. Genuine Parts has a dividend payout ratio of 42.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Genuine Parts to earn $8.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.58 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.2%.

Genuine Parts Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE GPC opened at $157.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.99. Genuine Parts has a 52-week low of $115.63 and a 52-week high of $161.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $145.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.59.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 31.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $133.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Genuine Parts to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genuine Parts

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts during the first quarter valued at about $210,000. KC Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts during the first quarter valued at about $216,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts during the first quarter valued at about $231,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 20.6% during the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts during the second quarter valued at about $351,000. Institutional investors own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

Featured Stories

