Gitcoin Price Tops $2.12 on Major Exchanges (GTC)

Gitcoin (GTC) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. Gitcoin has a total market cap of $30.03 million and $4.51 million worth of Gitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gitcoin coin can now be bought for about $2.12 or 0.00010600 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Gitcoin has traded down 12.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005012 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,955.02 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005124 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005010 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00004119 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002562 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.89 or 0.00134765 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00033365 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.31 or 0.00081724 BTC.

Gitcoin Coin Profile

Gitcoin is a coin. Its launch date was October 11th, 2017. Gitcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,198,202 coins. The Reddit community for Gitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/gitcoincommunity. Gitcoin’s official Twitter account is @gitcoin.

Buying and Selling Gitcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Game is an Ethereum-based gaming platform. GTC is an ERC20 token that acts as a medium of exchange on the Game's ecosystem. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

