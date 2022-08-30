Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT) Director J Robert Hall Acquires 20,000 Shares

Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT – Get Rating) Director J Robert Hall purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.66 per share, for a total transaction of $93,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 107,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,290.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of GLT opened at $4.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.02 million, a PE ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Glatfelter Co. has a 1-year low of $4.54 and a 1-year high of $18.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.26.

Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.19. Glatfelter had a negative net margin of 8.33% and a positive return on equity of 0.70%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GLT shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Glatfelter from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Glatfelter from $18.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Glatfelter during the second quarter valued at $25,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Glatfelter during the first quarter valued at $30,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Glatfelter during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Glatfelter by 115.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Glatfelter by 150.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the period. 91.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Glatfelter Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered materials worldwide. It operates through three segments: Composite Fibers, Airlaid Materials, and Spunlace. The Composite Fibers segment offers food and beverage filtration materials for single-serve coffee and tea products; wallcover base materials for wallpaper manufacturers; metallized products that are used in labels, packaging liners, gift wraps, and other consumer product applications; composite laminates consisting of decorative laminates for use in furniture, household and commercial flooring, and other applications; and specialty engineered products, which are used in electrical energy storage, home, hygiene, and other engineered fiber-based applications.

