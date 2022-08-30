GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) Stock Holdings Lifted by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,678 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in GMS were worth $432,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in GMS by 62.3% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 4,105 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in GMS by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 43,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after acquiring an additional 11,780 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in GMS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in shares of GMS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,090,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of GMS by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 82,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,953,000 after buying an additional 12,130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

Get GMS alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on GMS from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded GMS from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. StockNews.com raised GMS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on GMS from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (down previously from $72.00) on shares of GMS in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GMS presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.33.

GMS Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of GMS stock opened at $50.81 on Tuesday. GMS Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.10 and a 1 year high of $61.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.44.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.22. GMS had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 33.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that GMS Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at GMS

In other news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 93,897 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.72 per share, for a total transaction of $3,635,691.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,031,573 shares in the company, valued at $233,542,506.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

GMS Profile

(Get Rating)

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.