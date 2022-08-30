GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Position Reduced by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its stake in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) by 23.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,158 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,827 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $767,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GDDY. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 1,340.9% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 317 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of GoDaddy in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 179.0% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 558 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of GoDaddy in the first quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of GoDaddy in the first quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on GoDaddy from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of GoDaddy to $91.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GoDaddy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.75.

GoDaddy stock opened at $76.51 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.37. GoDaddy Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.81 and a 12 month high of $88.32. The stock has a market cap of $11.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.96 and a beta of 0.95.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.09. GoDaddy had a net margin of 8.58% and a negative return on equity of 147.44%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that GoDaddy Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 9,776 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.86, for a total value of $682,951.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 84,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,934,607. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 1,991 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.86, for a total value of $139,091.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 220,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,407,203.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 9,776 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.86, for a total transaction of $682,951.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,934,607. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,291 shares of company stock valued at $1,530,361. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products, such as web analytics, Secure Sockets Layer certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

