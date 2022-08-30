GoHelpFund (HELP) Price Tops $0.0004 on Exchanges

GoHelpFund (HELP) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. One GoHelpFund coin can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, GoHelpFund has traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar. GoHelpFund has a total market cap of $4,832.26 and $3,865.00 worth of GoHelpFund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $575.89 or 0.02845071 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005028 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001649 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002259 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.65 or 0.00832820 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
GoHelpFund Profile
GoHelpFund’s total supply is 23,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,147,167 coins. GoHelpFund’s official Twitter account is @GoHelpFund_com and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GoHelpFund is /r/gohelpfund and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for GoHelpFund is blog.gohelpfund.com. GoHelpFund’s official website is gohelpfund.com.
Buying and Selling GoHelpFund
