Gold Secured Currency (GSX) Price Hits $0.0195 on Top Exchanges

Gold Secured Currency (GSX) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. In the last seven days, Gold Secured Currency has traded up 3.5% against the US dollar. Gold Secured Currency has a total market cap of $584.63 million and approximately $122,993.00 worth of Gold Secured Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gold Secured Currency coin can now be purchased for about $0.0195 or 0.00000096 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

About Gold Secured Currency

Gold Secured Currency (GSX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Gold Secured Currency’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins. Gold Secured Currency’s official Twitter account is @GlowShares.

Buying and Selling Gold Secured Currency

According to CryptoCompare, “Anonymous, decentralized voting on the blockchain makes it easy for the community to form a consensus on important issues regarding the future of GSX. Secure, transparent, tamper-proof, and viewable 24 hours a day. Predefined rules govern and enforce the voting process, putting the coin in the hands of the holders. GSX brings together its community with voting on the blockchain. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gold Secured Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gold Secured Currency should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gold Secured Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

