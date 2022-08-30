Golos Blockchain (GLS) Market Cap Hits $560,573.89

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 30th. One Golos Blockchain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Golos Blockchain has a market capitalization of $560,573.89 and $10.00 worth of Golos Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Golos Blockchain has traded down 14.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00007479 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00008178 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00012262 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded up 21,229.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00004013 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Xeonbit Token (XNS) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000040 BTC.

The Smokehouse (SMOKE) traded down 30.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CenterPrime (CPX) traded 34.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003115 BTC.

About Golos Blockchain

Golos Blockchain (GLS) uses the hashing algorithm. Golos Blockchain’s total supply is 307,624,025 coins. The official website for Golos Blockchain is golos.id. Golos Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @goloschain.

Golos Blockchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Golos Blockchain was launched on 18 October 2016 as a code fork of the Steem blockchain. Golos Blockchain was conceived as a decentralized social network and an independent blogosphere/mass medium without censorship. Free transactionsFast block confirmations (3 seconds)Hierarchical role-based permissions (keys)Delegated Proof-of-Stake Consensus (DPoS)Placing your own dApps”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golos Blockchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Golos Blockchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Golos Blockchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

