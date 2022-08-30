Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) Rating Lowered to D+ at TheStreet

Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIMGet Rating) was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants in a report on Thursday, August 25th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Good Times Restaurants Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of GTIM opened at $2.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.60 million, a PE ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.31. Good Times Restaurants has a fifty-two week low of $2.44 and a fifty-two week high of $5.69.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Good Times Restaurants

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Good Times Restaurants stock. Covalent Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIMGet Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 45,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000. Covalent Partners LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Good Times Restaurants at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.19% of the company’s stock.

About Good Times Restaurants

Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. The company operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.

