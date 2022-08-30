Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) Rating Lowered to D+ at TheStreet

Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants in a report on Thursday, August 25th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Good Times Restaurants Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of GTIM opened at $2.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.60 million, a PE ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.31. Good Times Restaurants has a fifty-two week low of $2.44 and a fifty-two week high of $5.69.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Good Times Restaurants

About Good Times Restaurants

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Good Times Restaurants stock. Covalent Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Good Times Restaurants Inc. ( NASDAQ:GTIM Get Rating ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 45,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000. Covalent Partners LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Good Times Restaurants at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.19% of the company’s stock.

Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. The company operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.

