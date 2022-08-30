GraniteShares Advisors LLC Sells 1,596 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

GraniteShares Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,278 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,596 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 5.7% of GraniteShares Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. GraniteShares Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $10,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,535,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Tobam raised its stake in Microsoft by 15,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 155 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. 69.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microsoft Trading Down 1.1 %

Microsoft stock opened at $265.23 on Tuesday. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $241.51 and a 52 week high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $270.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $277.87.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a net margin of 36.69% and a return on equity of 43.31%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.17 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MSFT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on Microsoft from $320.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Microsoft from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Microsoft from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Microsoft from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Microsoft from $363.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $334.31.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

