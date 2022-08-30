Green Climate World Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $267,401.00 (WGC)

Green Climate World (WGC) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 30th. Green Climate World has a total market capitalization of $3.73 million and $267,401.00 worth of Green Climate World was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Green Climate World coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.35 or 0.00001705 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Green Climate World has traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004902 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,404.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004072 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004900 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002506 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.70 or 0.00135762 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00033315 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.30 or 0.00079872 BTC.

Green Climate World Profile

Green Climate World is a coin. Green Climate World’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,735,989 coins. Green Climate World’s official Twitter account is @WeGen_Official.

Buying and Selling Green Climate World

According to CryptoCompare, “The WeGen (World Ecosystem for Genuine Products) Platform is an anti-counterfeit system using a unique 3D label technology tied to an immutable blockchain. It aims to create a culture for the global supply chain ecosystem where manufacturers, distributors, and consumers are able to effectively respond to the counterfeit industry while being rewarded for doing so. “

According to CryptoCompare, "The WeGen (World Ecosystem for Genuine Products) Platform is an anti-counterfeit system using a unique 3D label technology tied to an immutable blockchain. It aims to create a culture for the global supply chain ecosystem where manufacturers, distributors, and consumers are able to effectively respond to the counterfeit industry while being rewarded for doing so."

