Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.17.
Several research firms have commented on GDOT. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Green Dot from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Barclays lowered shares of Green Dot from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $31.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Green Dot to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.
Green Dot Stock Performance
NYSE:GDOT opened at $20.52 on Tuesday. Green Dot has a 52 week low of $20.50 and a 52 week high of $54.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.68.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Green Dot
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Green Dot during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Green Dot during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Green Dot during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $114,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Green Dot during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Green Dot during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $154,000. 92.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Green Dot
Green Dot Corporation, a financial technology and bank holding company, provides various financial products to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, including consumer and small business checking account products, network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards and gift cards, and secured credit programs.
