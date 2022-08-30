Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.17.

Several research firms have commented on GDOT. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Green Dot from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Barclays lowered shares of Green Dot from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $31.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Green Dot to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Green Dot Stock Performance

NYSE:GDOT opened at $20.52 on Tuesday. Green Dot has a 52 week low of $20.50 and a 52 week high of $54.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.68.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Green Dot

Green Dot ( NYSE:GDOT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.22. Green Dot had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The business had revenue of $362.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.08 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. Green Dot’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Green Dot will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Green Dot during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Green Dot during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Green Dot during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $114,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Green Dot during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Green Dot during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $154,000. 92.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Green Dot

Green Dot Corporation, a financial technology and bank holding company, provides various financial products to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, including consumer and small business checking account products, network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards and gift cards, and secured credit programs.

