Grimm (GRIMM) Trading 5.4% Lower This Week

Grimm (GRIMM) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 30th. Grimm has a market capitalization of $15,873.77 and approximately $33.00 worth of Grimm was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Grimm has traded 5.4% lower against the dollar. One Grimm coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Safe (SAFE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.64 or 0.00058291 BTC.
- Beam (BEAM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000817 BTC.
- Vidulum (VDL) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000204 BTC.
- Defis (XGM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Litecash (CASH) traded 50.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.
Grimm Coin Profile
Grimm (CRYPTO:GRIMM) is a coin. Grimm’s total supply is 60,501,300 coins. Grimm’s official Twitter account is @grimmwcom and its Facebook page is accessible here. Grimm’s official website is grimmw.com.
