Grupo Comercial Chedraui, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GCHEF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Grupo Comercial Chedraui, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GCHEF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,900 shares, an increase of 34.8% from the July 31st total of 15,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Grupo Comercial Chedraui Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:GCHEF opened at $1.92 on Tuesday. Grupo Comercial Chedraui has a twelve month low of $1.57 and a twelve month high of $1.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.92 and its 200-day moving average is $1.92.

Get Grupo Comercial Chedraui alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barclays upgraded Grupo Comercial Chedraui from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st.

Grupo Comercial Chedraui Company Profile

Grupo Comercial Chedraui, SAB. de C.V. operates self-service stores. The company operates through three segments: Retail in Mexico, Retail in the United States, and Real Estate. Its stores sell electronic goods, perishables, cloths, groceries, and general merchandise. The company also leases commercial space to third parties; and operates and maintains shopping centers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Comercial Chedraui Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Comercial Chedraui and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.