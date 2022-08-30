GSA Capital Partners LLP Buys 118,311 Shares of Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS)

GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS – Get Rating) by 923.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 131,124 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118,311 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned 0.55% of Elys Game Technology worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Elys Game Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Elys Game Technology alerts:

Elys Game Technology Trading Down 13.6 %

Shares of ELYS opened at $0.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 3.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. Elys Game Technology, Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $6.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.47.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Elys Game Technology Company Profile

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group lowered their price objective on shares of Elys Game Technology from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Elys Game Technology from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

(Get Rating)

Elys Game Technology, Corp. provides online and land-based gaming services in Europe and North America. It offers lottery, online casino games, sports betting, poker, bingo, virtual sports betting, and horse racing, as well as skilled and interactive games and slots; virtual sports products; and operates betting platform software services for leisure betting establishments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Elys Game Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elys Game Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.