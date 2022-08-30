GSA Capital Partners LLP Buys New Position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,667 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,208,437 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $593,903,000 after purchasing an additional 71,757 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 32.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,987,288 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $465,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706,413 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,691,336 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $468,910,000 after acquiring an additional 333,012 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,199,208 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $181,194,000 after acquiring an additional 15,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 36.9% in the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,688,608 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $112,443,000 after acquiring an additional 455,440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.90% of the company’s stock.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WRB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on W. R. Berkley to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Argus initiated coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.50.

Insider Transactions at W. R. Berkley

W. R. Berkley Stock Down 0.6 %

In other W. R. Berkley news, Director Mark Ellwood Brockbank bought 1,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $61.85 per share, with a total value of $88,692.90. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WRB opened at $66.15 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $65.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 52 week low of $47.13 and a 52 week high of $72.32. The company has a market capitalization of $17.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.65.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.28. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 12.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

W. R. Berkley Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. This is an increase from W. R. Berkley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.42%.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

(Get Rating)

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.