GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $318,000 Stock Position in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

GSA Capital Partners LLP cut its holdings in AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) by 21.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,142 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,151 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in AECOM were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AECOM by 23.3% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,836 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 1,667 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of AECOM during the first quarter valued at about $987,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of AECOM by 1,251.7% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 6,637 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 6,146 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of AECOM by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 26,573 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 4,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of AECOM by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,362,541 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $569,493,000 after purchasing an additional 64,032 shares in the last quarter. 86.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
AECOM Trading Down 0.7 %
Shares of ACM stock opened at $75.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.79, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. AECOM has a fifty-two week low of $60.74 and a fifty-two week high of $79.97.
AECOM Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
ACM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup cut their price target on AECOM from $92.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on AECOM from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded AECOM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on AECOM to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.38.
AECOM Company Profile
AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services for governments, businesses, and organizations in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to commercial and government clients.
