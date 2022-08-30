GSA Capital Partners LLP Makes New Investment in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 48,236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 11,295 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 5,587.8% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 69,903 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,490,000 after acquiring an additional 68,674 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 5.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 643,146 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,141,000 after acquiring an additional 35,179 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the first quarter valued at about $465,000. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 18.1% during the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 12,131 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858 shares in the last quarter. 88.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Arch Capital Group news, CFO Francois Morin sold 16,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.92, for a total value of $792,244.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 193,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,067,712.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Arch Capital Group news, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 16,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.83, for a total value of $734,334.09. Following the sale, the insider now owns 105,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,824,707.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Francois Morin sold 16,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.92, for a total value of $792,244.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 193,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,067,712.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,783 shares of company stock worth $2,458,993. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ACGL. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACGL opened at $46.24 on Tuesday. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $37.44 and a twelve month high of $50.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.89 and its 200 day moving average is $46.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $17.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.75.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.25. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 19.06% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. Arch Capital Group’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

