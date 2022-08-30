GSA Capital Partners LLP Sells 8,359 Shares of Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN)

GSA Capital Partners LLP trimmed its position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,359 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned about 0.09% of Mersana Therapeutics worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MRSN. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 747,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,651,000 after acquiring an additional 50,863 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Mersana Therapeutics by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 126,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Mersana Therapeutics by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 194,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Mersana Therapeutics by 761.5% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 618,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,847,000 after buying an additional 546,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Mersana Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. 92.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Andrew A. F. Hack purchased 14,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.20 per share, for a total transaction of $47,232.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,663,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,723,753.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRSN opened at $7.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $735.57 million, a PE ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.68 and a fifty-two week high of $14.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.54.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MRSN. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Mersana Therapeutics from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Mersana Therapeutics from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Mersana Therapeutics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.67.

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. It develops XMT-1592, a Dolasynthen ADC targeting NaPi2b-expressing tumor cells, which is in phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer and NSCLC adenocarcinoma.

