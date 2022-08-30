Guarded Ether 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $11,235.00 (GETH)

Guarded Ether (GETH) traded up 4.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 30th. One Guarded Ether coin can now be bought for approximately $1,283.34 or 0.06308231 BTC on major exchanges. Guarded Ether has a total market capitalization of $5.60 million and approximately $11,235.00 worth of Guarded Ether was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Guarded Ether has traded down 4.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $575.89 or 0.02845071 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004916 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001621 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002234 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.81 or 0.00815041 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Guarded Ether Profile

Guarded Ether’s total supply is 4,366 coins. The Reddit community for Guarded Ether is https://reddit.com/r/GuardaWallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Guarded Ether’s official Twitter account is @GuardaWallet.

Buying and Selling Guarded Ether

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Guarded Ether directly using U.S. dollars.

