GXChain (GXC) Price Reaches $0.68 on Top Exchanges

GXChain (GXC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 30th. GXChain has a market cap of $50.92 million and approximately $12,955.00 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, GXChain has traded 9.3% lower against the dollar. One GXChain coin can now be bought for about $0.68 or 0.00003392 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002741 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0984 or 0.00000492 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000207 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000228 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000761 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GXChain Profile

GXChain is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GXChain is gxs.gxb.io/en. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GXChain’s official message board is forum.gxb.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy. The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification. GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm. “

GXChain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GXChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GXChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

