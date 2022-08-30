Hancock Whitney Corp Grows Position in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,665 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,693 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,609 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 62.0% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 3,806 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 85,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $973,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,683 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 123,149 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the period. 53.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on AM. Barclays dropped their target price on Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. TheStreet downgraded Antero Midstream from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Antero Midstream Price Performance

AM stock opened at $10.55 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Antero Midstream Co. has a 52-week low of $8.56 and a 52-week high of $11.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.19. The company has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 2.60.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $228.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.28 million. Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 17.01% and a net margin of 36.84%. Antero Midstream’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Antero Midstream Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th were given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 26th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.53%. Antero Midstream’s payout ratio is 130.44%.

About Antero Midstream

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling segments. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

