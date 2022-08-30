Hancock Whitney Corp Has $687,000 Stock Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Hancock Whitney Corp lessened its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,761 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Heritage Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 8,099 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,113 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 640 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Valero Energy by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 6,867 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its stake in Valero Energy by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 6,233 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $136.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Valero Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.23.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

NYSE VLO opened at $123.42 on Tuesday. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $61.86 and a 1 year high of $146.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $48.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $110.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.80.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $11.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.33 by $5.03. Valero Energy had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 34.65%. The firm had revenue of $51.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 86.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 26.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 22.57%.

Valero Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

Further Reading

