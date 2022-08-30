Hancock Whitney Corp Lowers Stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Hancock Whitney Corp cut its position in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,146 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 557 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Expedia Group by 34.3% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 24,494 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $4,793,000 after purchasing an additional 6,261 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in Expedia Group by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 4,924 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its holdings in Expedia Group by 10.2% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 4,434 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Expedia Group by 314.8% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,857 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 5,204 shares during the period. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its holdings in Expedia Group by 3.5% in the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 25,116 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $4,914,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the period. 97.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Expedia Group Trading Down 0.1 %

EXPE opened at $103.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.28 billion, a PE ratio of 51.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $101.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.70 and a 12-month high of $217.72.

Insider Buying and Selling at Expedia Group

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The online travel company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.39. Expedia Group had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 22.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.77) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total transaction of $72,529.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,949 shares in the company, valued at $1,020,543.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EXPE. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $225.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $235.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $240.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Expedia Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.69.

About Expedia Group

(Get Rating)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

See Also

