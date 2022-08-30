HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI) Position Reduced by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,744 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.51% of HCI Group worth $3,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bernzott Capital Advisors bought a new stake in HCI Group during the first quarter worth approximately $22,766,000. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of HCI Group by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 183,474 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,327,000 after buying an additional 46,811 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of HCI Group by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 176,519 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,746,000 after buying an additional 16,300 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of HCI Group by 281.5% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 122,347 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,342,000 after buying an additional 90,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HCI Group in the fourth quarter valued at $5,461,000. Institutional investors own 59.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on HCI shares. StockNews.com cut HCI Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on HCI Group from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th.

In other news, Director Susan Watts bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $62.37 per share, with a total value of $31,185.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,190 shares in the company, valued at $323,700.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director Lauren L. Valiente purchased 429 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $58.31 per share, for a total transaction of $25,014.99. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,467.14. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Susan Watts acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $62.37 per share, with a total value of $31,185.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,700.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 1,929 shares of company stock valued at $107,280 in the last three months. 21.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HCI opened at $46.08 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. HCI Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.98 and a 12-month high of $139.80. The company has a market cap of $416.79 million, a P/E ratio of -27.76 and a beta of 0.69.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. HCI Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -96.39%.

HCI Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners, fire, flood, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants for properties, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

