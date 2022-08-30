Head-To-Head Analysis: Benson Hill (BHIL) and The Competition

Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL – Get Rating) is one of 33 public companies in the “Food & kindred products” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Benson Hill to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

13.5% of Benson Hill shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.2% of shares of all “Food & kindred products” companies are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of Benson Hill shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.5% of shares of all “Food & kindred products” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Benson Hill and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Benson Hill -43.24% -30.39% -16.08% Benson Hill Competitors -153.82% -184.16% -16.69%

Volatility & Risk

Valuation & Earnings

Benson Hill has a beta of 1.42, suggesting that its stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Benson Hill’s peers have a beta of 0.94, suggesting that their average stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Benson Hill and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Benson Hill $147.21 million -$126.25 million -4.20 Benson Hill Competitors $7.65 billion $1.07 billion 3.84

Benson Hill’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Benson Hill. Benson Hill is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Benson Hill and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Benson Hill 0 1 3 0 2.75 Benson Hill Competitors 271 1086 1277 29 2.40

Benson Hill currently has a consensus target price of $7.25, indicating a potential upside of 100.83%. As a group, “Food & kindred products” companies have a potential upside of 31.28%. Given Benson Hill’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Benson Hill is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

Benson Hill beats its peers on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Benson Hill Company Profile

Benson Hill, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food technology company that unlocks natural genetic diversity of plants. It operates in two segments, Ingredients and Fresh. The company offers CropOS, a technology platform, which uses artificial intelligence, data, and various advanced breeding techniques that combine data, plant, and food sciences to deliver crops optimized for food, ingredient, and feed products. The company's technology is applied in soybeans and yellow peas. It focuses on growing, packing, and selling fresh produce products to retail and food service customers. The company was formerly known as Benson Hill Biosystems, Inc. Benson Hill, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Saint Louis, Missouri.

