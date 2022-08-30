Head-To-Head Review: Marpai (MRAI) and The Competition

Marpai (NASDAQ:MRAI – Get Rating) is one of 29 publicly-traded companies in the “Miscellaneous health & allied services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Marpai to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Marpai and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Marpai alerts:

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Marpai $14.23 million -$15.98 million -0.71 Marpai Competitors $2.07 billion $88.60 million 3.53

Marpai’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Marpai. Marpai is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Marpai 0 0 1 0 3.00 Marpai Competitors 66 339 555 24 2.55

This is a summary of current ratings for Marpai and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Marpai presently has a consensus target price of $2.50, suggesting a potential upside of 145.10%. As a group, “Miscellaneous health & allied services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 62.03%. Given Marpai’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Marpai is more favorable than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Marpai and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marpai -100.92% -116.50% -63.56% Marpai Competitors -1,770.64% -69.56% -27.70%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

33.5% of Marpai shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.2% of shares of all “Miscellaneous health & allied services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 41.4% of Marpai shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 25.5% of shares of all “Miscellaneous health & allied services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Marpai competitors beat Marpai on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Marpai Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marpai, Inc., a technology-driven healthcare payer, focuses on providing services to the self-insured employer market in the United States and Israel. The company offers ancillary services, such as care management, case management, actuarial services, health savings account administration, and cost containment services. It also develops artificial intelligence and healthcare technology that enables the analysis of data to predict and prevent events related to diagnostic errors, hospital visits, and administrative issues. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Marpai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marpai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.