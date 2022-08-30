Head to Head Review: PotNetwork (OTCMKTS:POTN) and Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG)

PotNetwork (OTCMKTS:POTN – Get Rating) and Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for PotNetwork and Progenity, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PotNetwork 0 0 0 0 N/A Progenity 0 1 1 0 2.50

Progenity has a consensus target price of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 440.54%. Given Progenity’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Progenity is more favorable than PotNetwork.

Risk and Volatility

Institutional and Insider Ownership

PotNetwork has a beta of 1.2, suggesting that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Progenity has a beta of 1.03, suggesting that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

62.8% of Progenity shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of PotNetwork shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 79.3% of Progenity shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares PotNetwork and Progenity’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PotNetwork N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Progenity $1.25 million 109.05 -$247.41 million ($2.81) -0.26

PotNetwork has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Progenity.

Profitability

This table compares PotNetwork and Progenity’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PotNetwork N/A N/A N/A Progenity -966.23% N/A -127.45%

Summary

Progenity beats PotNetwork on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PotNetwork

PotNetwork Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD) oil products. It offers flavored and unflavored oils; vaping pens and additives; edibles, such as chewable gummies and lollipops; capsules; beverage energy/relaxation shots; topical application creams in various concentrations; dog and cat wellness products in various dosages and delivery formats; skin care, bath, and body products; and hemp flowers. The company provides its products under various brands, including Diamond CBD, Chill, Relax, MediPets, and Meds BioTech, as well as various other brands. It sells its products through distributors and resellers, as well as through its Website. The company is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

About Progenity

Progenity, Inc., a biotechnology company, provides develops and commercializes molecular testing products in the United States. The company develops targeted oral delivery of biotherapeutics, including PGN-600, an orally delivered liquid formulation of tofacitinib for the treatment of ulcerative colitis; and PGN-001, an orally delivered variant of adalimumab for the treatment of ulcerative colitis. It also develops systemic oral delivery of biotherapeutics, which include PGN-OB, a combination product of a variant of adalimumab and the Oral Biotherapeutics Delivery System (OBDM) for the treatment of inflammatory conditions; and PGN-OB2, a combination product of a GLP-1 receptor agonist and the OBDS for the treatment of Type 2 diabetes. In addition, the company develops Recoverable Sampling System, an ingestible smart capsule designed to autonomously identify locations in the GI tract, collect, and preserve a sample for analysis; and PIL Dx, an ingestible smart capsule designed to sample, measure, and transmit results. It has partnership agreement with Ionis Pharmaceuticals to evaluate the OBDS for delivery of antisense oligonucleotides. The company was formerly known as Ascendant MDX, Inc. and changed its name to Progenity, Inc. in November 2013. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

