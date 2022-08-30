Head-To-Head Survey: ESS Tech (GWH) versus Its Peers

ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH – Get Rating) is one of 58 publicly-traded companies in the “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare ESS Tech to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, dividends, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

ESS Tech has a beta of 3.13, suggesting that its stock price is 213% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ESS Tech’s rivals have a beta of 0.55, suggesting that their average stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares ESS Tech and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ESS Tech N/A -57.87% -34.07% ESS Tech Competitors -74.53% -113.49% -8.38%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio ESS Tech N/A -$477.12 million -0.55 ESS Tech Competitors $671.27 million $23.76 million -0.58

This table compares ESS Tech and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

ESS Tech’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than ESS Tech. ESS Tech is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for ESS Tech and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ESS Tech 0 3 6 0 2.67 ESS Tech Competitors 40 430 913 33 2.66

ESS Tech currently has a consensus price target of $14.64, suggesting a potential upside of 265.06%. As a group, “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies have a potential upside of 56.64%. Given ESS Tech’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe ESS Tech is more favorable than its rivals.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

44.1% of ESS Tech shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.3% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are owned by institutional investors. 6.8% of ESS Tech shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.9% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

ESS Tech beats its rivals on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

ESS Tech Company Profile

ESS Tech, Inc., an energy storage company, designs and produces iron flow batteries for commercial and utility-scale energy storage applications worldwide. It offers energy storage products, which include Energy Warehouse, a behind-the-meter solution; and Energy Center, a front-of-the-meter solution. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Wilsonville, Oregon.

