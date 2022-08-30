HedgeTrade Market Capitalization Achieves $58.38 Million (HEDG)

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 30th. HedgeTrade has a market capitalization of $58.38 million and $461.00 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HedgeTrade coin can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000839 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, HedgeTrade has traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000843 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003371 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000784 BTC.

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00006836 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Blitz Labs (BLITZ) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000051 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000368 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 36.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000752 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002845 BTC.

About HedgeTrade

HEDG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 7th, 2018. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 348,731,468 coins. HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here. HedgeTrade’s official website is hedgetrade.com.

HedgeTrade Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HedgeTrade is a platform where the traders share their knowledge. Traders post predictions into a smart contract-powered Blueprint that users can purchase or unlock in order to access. Traders are rewarded if the Blueprint is correct, otherwise, the users' purchase is refunded. “

