Helmet.insure One Day Volume Reaches $40,454.00 (HELMET)

Helmet.insure (HELMET) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 30th. Helmet.insure has a total market capitalization of $501,508.20 and approximately $40,454.00 worth of Helmet.insure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Helmet.insure has traded 24.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Helmet.insure coin can now be purchased for $0.0117 or 0.00000059 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Helmet.insure Coin Profile

Helmet.insure’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 42,799,365 coins. Helmet.insure’s official Twitter account is @Helmet_insure.

Helmet.insure Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Helmet is a peer-to-peer price-shield insurance protocol on BSC (Binance Smart Chain), originated from option trading logic. Helmet allows everyone to create insurance policy of any cryptoasset in the market, protecting DeFi users against the risk of price fluctuations. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helmet.insure directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Helmet.insure should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Helmet.insure using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

