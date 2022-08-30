Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) PT Lowered to $38.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 21.33% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on HIW. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties from $48.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. TheStreet cut shares of Highwoods Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.29.
Highwoods Properties Stock Down 0.7 %
HIW opened at $31.32 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.01 and a 200 day moving average of $38.96. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.08. Highwoods Properties has a 12 month low of $30.88 and a 12 month high of $47.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.
Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.
