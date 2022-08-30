Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) PT Lowered to $38.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 21.33% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on HIW. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties from $48.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. TheStreet cut shares of Highwoods Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.29.

Highwoods Properties Stock Down 0.7 %

HIW opened at $31.32 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.01 and a 200 day moving average of $38.96. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.08. Highwoods Properties has a 12 month low of $30.88 and a 12 month high of $47.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Highwoods Properties

About Highwoods Properties

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 3.7% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 36,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 0.8% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 40,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Highwoods Properties by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 23,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

Further Reading

