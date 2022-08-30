HIVE Blockchain Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE) Given New $7.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

HIVE Blockchain Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Canaccord Genuity Group from $5.50 to $7.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies from $5.50 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ HIVE opened at $4.76 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.42. HIVE Blockchain Technologies has a 12-month low of $2.82 and a 12-month high of $28.00. The company has a market capitalization of $391.51 million and a P/E ratio of 95.20. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HIVE Blockchain Technologies

HIVE Blockchain Technologies ( NASDAQ:HIVE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $49.78 million during the quarter. HIVE Blockchain Technologies had a net margin of 0.57% and a negative return on equity of 0.25%. Analysts anticipate that HIVE Blockchain Technologies will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in HIVE Blockchain Technologies stock. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HIVE – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 336,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,007,000. State Street Corp owned 0.41% of HIVE Blockchain Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 8.08% of the company’s stock.

About HIVE Blockchain Technologies

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. It engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum, Ethereum Classic, and Bitcoin. The company was formerly known as Leeta Gold Corp. and changed its name to HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

Further Reading

