Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) Director Alex R. Lieblong Buys 10,000 Shares

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB – Get Rating) Director Alex R. Lieblong purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.21 per share, with a total value of $242,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,210,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Price Performance

Shares of HOMB opened at $23.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.83 and a 12 month high of $26.64.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $243.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.63 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 28.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s payout ratio is currently 47.48%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 173.9% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the 1st quarter worth $68,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 1,295.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 4,767 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the period. 67.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Company Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

