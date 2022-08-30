Honey Trading 17% Lower This Week (HNY)

Honey (HNY) traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 30th. Honey has a total market capitalization of $16.54 million and $11,521.00 worth of Honey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Honey has traded down 17% against the US dollar. One Honey coin can now be bought for approximately $16.54 or 0.00078288 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $575.89 or 0.02845071 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004916 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001621 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002234 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.81 or 0.00815041 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Honey Coin Profile

Honey’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins. Honey’s official Twitter account is @Honeyswap. The Reddit community for Honey is https://reddit.com/r/hny and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Honey

According to CryptoCompare, “1Hive is a DAO that issues and distributes a digital currency called Honey. Honey holders stake on proposals using Conviction Voting to determine how issuance is distributed. By supporting proposals which increase the value of Honey, a positive feedback loop drives growth and sustainability. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Honey should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Honey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

