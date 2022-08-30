Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.57.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TWNK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Hostess Brands from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Hostess Brands from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

TWNK opened at $23.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.64. Hostess Brands has a fifty-two week low of $15.56 and a fifty-two week high of $24.27.

Hostess Brands ( NASDAQ:TWNK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 7.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hostess Brands will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 103.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,077,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,266,000 after buying an additional 12,247,765 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 18.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,734,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,209,000 after buying an additional 2,458,428 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 3.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,447,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,330,000 after buying an additional 289,686 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 1.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,004,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,147,000 after buying an additional 55,673 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 9.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,887,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,446,000 after buying an additional 320,776 shares during the period.

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.

