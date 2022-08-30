Hotel Property Investments (ASX:HPI) Insider Donald Smith Purchases 25,934 Shares of Stock

Hotel Property Investments (ASX:HPI – Get Rating) insider Donald Smith bought 25,934 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$3.34 ($2.34) per share, with a total value of A$86,619.56 ($60,573.12).
Hotel Property Investments Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.38.
Hotel Property Investments Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $0.103 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.33%. This is a positive change from Hotel Property Investments’s previous Final dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 28th. Hotel Property Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.86%.
About Hotel Property Investments
HPI owns a Portfolio of freehold hotels and associated specialty tenancies located throughout Queensland and South Australia. The pubs are leased to the Queensland Venue Company (QVC), a joint venture between Coles group and Australian Venue Company, and to Australian Leisure & Hospitality ("ALH"), a joint venture 75% owned by the Woolworths group.
