Howdoo (UDOO) Price Tops $0.0075 on Exchanges

Howdoo (UDOO) traded up 41.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 30th. Over the last week, Howdoo has traded up 29.5% against the U.S. dollar. Howdoo has a market capitalization of $3.57 million and $813,212.00 worth of Howdoo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Howdoo coin can currently be purchased for $0.0075 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005010 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19,962.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005122 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004135 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005010 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002561 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.93 or 0.00134881 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00033408 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.38 or 0.00082059 BTC.

Howdoo Profile

Howdoo (CRYPTO:UDOO) is a coin. Howdoo’s total supply is 837,843,489 coins and its circulating supply is 476,908,255 coins. The official website for Howdoo is howdoo.io. The Reddit community for Howdoo is /r/Howdoo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Howdoo’s official message board is medium.com/howdoo. Howdoo’s official Twitter account is @howdoohq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Howdoo

According to CryptoCompare, “Howdoo is a blockchain-powered social media platform. It was designed as a single application that combines all the best features of existing social media apps, but with a new approach to putting users, communities, content creators, and advertisers together in complete harmony and control. In addition, Howdoo incentives and rewards contributions on the platform.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Howdoo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Howdoo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Howdoo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

