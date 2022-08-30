Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Stock Holdings Decreased by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) by 96.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 109,331 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HUBB. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Hubbell by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,043,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Hubbell by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Portland Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,807,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the 1st quarter worth approximately $312,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HUBB. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Hubbell to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Hubbell from $175.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com raised Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Hubbell from $190.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Hubbell Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HUBB opened at $211.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $200.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $191.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.81, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.17. Hubbell Incorporated has a 1 year low of $170.21 and a 1 year high of $225.60.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 22.61% and a net margin of 11.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.36 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Hubbell Incorporated will post 9.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hubbell Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.34%.

Insider Transactions at Hubbell

In other news, insider Allan Connolly sold 5,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.48, for a total transaction of $1,164,763.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,417,472. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

About Hubbell

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

