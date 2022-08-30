HUNT Tops One Day Trading Volume of $2.57 Million (HUNT)

HUNT (HUNT) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 30th. One HUNT coin can currently be bought for $0.41 or 0.00002067 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, HUNT has traded 4% lower against the US dollar. HUNT has a total market capitalization of $45.36 million and approximately $2.57 million worth of HUNT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005029 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,890.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005122 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005028 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00004128 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002571 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.78 or 0.00134617 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00033323 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.32 or 0.00082056 BTC.

HUNT Profile

HUNT (CRYPTO:HUNT) is a coin. Its launch date was February 1st, 2019. HUNT’s total supply is 199,104,720 coins and its circulating supply is 110,357,399 coins. The official website for HUNT is hunt.town. The Reddit community for HUNT is https://reddit.com/r/steemhunt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for HUNT is steemit.com/@steemhunt. HUNT’s official Twitter account is @steemhunt.

Buying and Selling HUNT

According to CryptoCompare, “HUNT token is an ERC20 based cryptocurrency that works as the key currency for HUNT DApp users to empower their digital lifestyle. It can be directly used in each DApp or utilized as a vehicle token for different purposes. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUNT directly using U.S. dollars.

