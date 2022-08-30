Huobi Token Tops One Day Trading Volume of $17.46 Million (HT)

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 30th. During the last week, Huobi Token has traded up 3.1% against the US dollar. Huobi Token has a market capitalization of $729.17 million and approximately $17.46 million worth of Huobi Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Huobi Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $4.75 or 0.00023827 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005012 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19,955.02 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005124 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005010 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00004119 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002562 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.89 or 0.00134765 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00033365 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.31 or 0.00081724 BTC.

Huobi Token Coin Profile

Huobi Token (CRYPTO:HT) is a coin. It launched on January 22nd, 2018. Huobi Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 153,357,694 coins. Huobi Token’s official website is www.hbg.com. Huobi Token’s official Twitter account is @HUOBI_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Huobi Token is /r/HuobiGlobal.

Huobi Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Huobi token is an ERC-20 token that allows users to receive a discount for any fees on the Huobi exchange. The HT tokens will be issued by an airdrop in which 60% of the tokens will be credit to the users' accounts, 20% will be used to support the platform operations and the last 20% will be used as an incentive to Huobi's team, with a freezing period of 4 years. In the future, the team plans to announce more benefits for the HT token holders. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Huobi Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Huobi Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

