HUPAYX (HPX) One Day Trading Volume Tops $299,841.00

HUPAYX (HPX) traded up 14.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 30th. During the last week, HUPAYX has traded down 16.4% against the U.S. dollar. HUPAYX has a market capitalization of $35.64 million and $299,841.00 worth of HUPAYX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HUPAYX coin can now be bought for about $0.0379 or 0.00000186 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get HUPAYX alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $575.89 or 0.02845071 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004900 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001629 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002248 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $165.61 or 0.00811456 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

HUPAYX Profile

HUPAYX’s official website is www.hupayx.com. HUPAYX’s official Twitter account is @hupayx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling HUPAYX

According to CryptoCompare, “HUPAYX’s end-to-end mobile payment platform is based on Hybrid Blockchain coupled with TechFin business model, which is operated by The Human Plus – a System Integrator and Development company based in Seoul, South Korea. HUPAYX has an ecosystem based on the purpose and method of network participation is divided into – network alliance, application alliance, end users, merchants, and technology partners. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUPAYX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HUPAYX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HUPAYX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HUPAYX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HUPAYX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.