Insider Buying: New Gold Inc. (TSE:NGD) Senior Officer Purchases C$49,500.00 in Stock

New Gold Inc. (TSE:NGD – Get Rating) (ARCA:NGD) Senior Officer Patrick Godin bought 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 55,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$49,500.

New Gold Price Performance

Shares of New Gold stock opened at C$0.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$579.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.04, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.12 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.71. New Gold Inc. has a one year low of C$0.85 and a one year high of C$2.57.

Get New Gold alerts:

New Gold (TSE:NGD – Get Rating) (ARCA:NGD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$147.68 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that New Gold Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

New Gold Company Profile

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on New Gold from C$1.40 to C$1.10 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Cormark cut their price target on New Gold from C$2.25 to C$1.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. National Bankshares cut their price target on New Gold from C$1.50 to C$1.20 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on New Gold from C$3.00 to C$2.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, CSFB cut their price target on New Gold from C$1.40 to C$1.10 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$1.92.

(Get Rating)

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton mine situated in British Columbia, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for New Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.