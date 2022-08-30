Insider Selling: Liontrust Asset Management PLC (LON:LIO) Insider Sells 29,696 Shares of Stock

Liontrust Asset Management PLC (LON:LIO – Get Rating) insider Vinay Kumar Abrol sold 29,696 shares of Liontrust Asset Management stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 912 ($11.02), for a total value of £270,827.52 ($327,244.47).

Vinay Kumar Abrol also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 27th, Vinay Kumar Abrol sold 21,074 shares of Liontrust Asset Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 985 ($11.90), for a total value of £207,578.90 ($250,820.32).

Liontrust Asset Management Stock Performance

Liontrust Asset Management stock opened at GBX 936.50 ($11.32) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 955.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,111.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. Liontrust Asset Management PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 847 ($10.23) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,560.05 ($30.93). The stock has a market capitalization of £608.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 927.55.

Liontrust Asset Management Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a GBX 50 ($0.60) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.06%. This is a boost from Liontrust Asset Management’s previous dividend of $22.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. Liontrust Asset Management’s payout ratio is currently 59.18%.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($13.29) price objective on shares of Liontrust Asset Management in a report on Wednesday, July 20th.

About Liontrust Asset Management

Liontrust Asset Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also launches equity, fixed income, , multi-asset and managed funds for its clients. It invests into the public equity and multi-asset markets across the globe. The firm was formerly known as River and Mercantile Investment Management Limited.

